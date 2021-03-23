‘It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure’: Serving as a Tin Can Sailor

BIG POOL, Md. (WDVM) — When Randy Neal graduated from high school in Washington County, he got a job paying $1.25 an hour at a cabinet company in Hagerstown. “But it didn’t look like I had a very bright future,” so Neal decided to enlist in the Navy. He and a lot of other young men from Western Maryland fell hook, line, and sinker for one of the most successful recruiting campaigns since “Uncle Sam Wants You” during World War Two.

And what an adventure it turned out to be. After graduation from boot camp in San Diego, California in 1965, Neal trained for 16 weeks as a machinist mate at Great Lakes Naval Center in Chicago, Illinois, and then joined the “Black Gang” aboard a Seventh Fleet Destroyer.

“The Black Gang consisted of boilermen and machinists mates who worked below decks,” said Neal.

The boilermen [left] provided the steam for turbines that turned the ship’s twin propellers and the machinist mates [right] operated the engine rooms in the front and rear of the destroyer. And was it ever hot in those cramped workspaces.

“Usually the temperature was around 100 to 110 degrees,” said Neal who manned the throttle board in the aft engine room that controlled the port side propeller. The starboard side propeller was controlled by the forward engine room.”

During the Vietnam War, USS Blue participated in “Operation Sea Dragon” and prevented thousands of tons of North Vietnamese supplies from reaching NVA troops in South Vietnam.

“And I remember when I went over there, we were within range of coastal gun positions above the DMZ, the demilitarized zone that separated North from South Vietnam,” said Neal.

During his tour of duty, USS Blue sunk ten boatloads of supplies and damaged eight, but came under fire seventeen times from enemy shore batteries. We never took a direct hit, but in the engine room you could hear shrapnel hitting the side of the ship, and what scared me more than a direct hit was the fact a piece of shrapnel could pierce the side of the destroyer and rupture a steam line,” said Neal.

“If that happened, I would have been boiled alive like a lobster by 852 degrees heated steam,” laughed Neal. But the only thing that was blistered aboard Blue was the barrels of the twin, 5-inch gun mounts that fired more than 5,000 rounds at North Vietnamese targets.

Randy Neal got permission from a fire control officer to pull the trigger on a target ashore. To his surprise, the 5-inch shells resulted in a secondary explosion that killed 12 enemy soldiers and destroyed a small village.

When DD-744 wasn’t supporting U.S. troops in South Vietnam with its four double-barrelled gun mounts, it was on pilot recovery duty above the DMZ.

Randy Neal’s position was the throttle board where he regulated power to the portside propeller.

USS BLUE DD-744 is the second destroyer by that name to serve in the United States during World War Two, Korea, and Vietnam.

Attempts to tow DD-387 to Tulagi for repairs failed the destroyer had to be scuttled. Her namesake, DD-744 earned a total of 12 battle stars in three wars but was also sent to the bottom of the Pacific when the war-weary destroyer was used as a target ship off the coast of Southern California in 1977.

Machinist mate Randy Neal is proud to have served as a “Tin Can Sailor” during the Vietnam War and used his training to land a job at the power plant in Williamsport, Maryland before it was shut down and he retired.