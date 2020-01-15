Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
71°
Washington, DC
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ga$ Price$
Traffic
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
National
International
Entertainment
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Question of the Day
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
MD gubernatoral candidate reacts to primary change
400 gallons of gas stolen from NC gas station
Video
Walmart distribution center fire near Indy airport
Live
Rare ‘Star Wars’ figure worth over $100K up for sale
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Basketball Challenge
Maryland Sports
DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Mount Basketball
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
#SomethingGood
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
Best & Brightest
Basketball Challenge
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Best & Brightest
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
About BestReviews
News Dubs
Regional News Partners
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
US and World
Small Iowa city agrees to plan for huge federal ghost …
Top US and World Headlines
Fever chart: Earth had its hottest decade on record …
House Democrats formally hand off Trump impeachment …
California targets companies with highly paid execs
Connecticut man linked to impeachment has many legal …
Prosecutor: Texas teen mistakenly killed friend in …
Red flag petition filed against officer in fatal …
More US and World
Mississippi county OKs plan to drain lake with failing …
Wisconsin college students part of Democrats’ campus …
Navy review backs planned expansion of Nevada bombing …
Ex-Texas nurse pleads guilty in 1981 death of 11-month-old
FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists ahead of …
Family: Woman used floor mats to stay warm in snowbound …
Mom of 2 Oregon children swept into ocean thanks …
Disney employees arrested in human trafficking sting
Netflix testing fee for account sharing
‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified over 60 years later
When is the first day of spring?
What’s a ‘worm moon’? It’s happening this week
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Washington County divisions moving to Hagerstown
Community reacts to day 10 of truck convoy
Woman charged with killing infant son
Pat Sajak defends contestants who struggled with …
Large amount of meth seized during search warrant
Trending Stories
Washington County divisions moving to Hagerstown
Community reacts to day 10 of truck convoy
Woman charged with killing infant son