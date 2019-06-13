Winchester non-profits partner to serve summertime meals

Volunteers handed out bags of groceries and activities out of the non-profit's new bus

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) –The United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley has teamed up with Bright Futures and the Blue Ridge Area Food bank to provide meals to local families during the summer months.

Volunteers were busy handing out bags of groceries and activity bags Wednesday at distribution sites for families in Bright Futures’ mobile feeding unit, a converted school bus. The organizations are focusing on feeding families who are either part of the Winchester and Frederick County public schools’ backpack programs or those who are currently homeless.

Bright Futures’ Program Coordinator sums up the organizations’ efforts in one word: hope.

“When we’re talking to families over the last two days, we’ve never had this. There’s been other agencies that have tried to do small, but they’ve not been able to get to the families. As a school system, we know who the families are and we know where they’re at,” said Nancy Mango of Bright Futures. “I think when I say hope, it just lets them know the community’s not forgotten them.”

Bright Futures will be providing food to about 500 families three times this summer.