Slight risk of severe weather resides east of Hagerstown this afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! WITH A STALLED FRONTAL BOUNDARY JUST TO OUR NORTH, WE’LL REMAIN ON THE WARM AND UNSETTLED SIDE OF THINGS ONCE AGAIN. POP-UP SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE, BUT BECAUSE THE WINDS ALOFT WILL BE WEAKER, COMPARED TO MONDAY, OUR SEVERE WEATHER RISK IS LOWER. THE BEST CHANCE OF SEEING ANY STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS IS AFTER 3 P.M. THERE IS CURRENTLY A MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS IN PLACE FROM JUST EAST AND SOUTH OF CUMBERLAND, DOWN THROUGH ALL OF NORTHERN VIRGINIA.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY WE’LL HAVE A CONTINUATION OF WARM AND HUMID AIR OVER THE REGION, LENDING ITSELF TO ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, ESPECIALLY AFTER 2 P.M. ON THURSDAY; HOWEVER, A COLD FRONT PUSHES EASTWARD AND ACTUALLY CLEARS THE REGION, WHICH IN TURN DOES CHANGE OUR STAGNANT WEATHER PATTERN.

HIGH PRESSURE FINALLY MAKES AN APPEARANCE, JUST AS SUMMER OFFICIALLY BEGINS ON FRIDAY, LENDING TO LOWER HUMIDITY AND A MORE REFRESHING AIR-MASS. THE NICE WEATHER IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY, BEFORE THE UNSETTLED WEATHER COMES BACK INTO THE PICTURE BY SUNDAY AND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. A FEW STORMS MAY BE STRONG TO SEVERE. HIGHS: 70-87. WEST WINDS AT 3 TO 8 MPH.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS. LOWS: 60-72. SOUTHWEST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN AND THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER