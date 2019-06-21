People gather at a Town Hall regarding challenges facing the LGBTQ community

The purpose of the event was to get people to talk about how certain policies impact their lives.

OAKTON, Va. (WDVM)– While Pride Month is a time to celebrate everyone’s unique and different qualities, it is also a time to explore the different policies which impact the LGBTQ community.



Equality Virginia and other community partners put together an LGBTQ Policy Town Hall to discuss how healthcare policies, access to housing and employment, education, and many other areas affect people in the LGBTQ community.

The town hall is a way for people to voice their concerns on certain policies and it also gives people the opportunity to see how they can get involved to help in the fight to make a change. Officials say events such as this show the kind of support the LGBTQ community has.

“We have organizations that we are all very much in the trenches with our heads down working hard, we don’t get a chance to see each other except for events like this. We get a chance to see each other, connect, network, and to understand that we are not alone in the task,” said Reverend Emma Chattin, Exec Director of Transgender Education Association.

The event was attended by dozens of people from all over the state of Virginia to discuss the policy change.