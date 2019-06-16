Families celebrate Father’s Day with annual workout

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Families celebrated Father’s Day in Silver Spring with Fit Father’s Day, an event that gives everyone, not just fathers, a workout. It’s a chance for families to come together.

15 year old Henry Hughes-Barry, showed up at the Fit Father’s day event with his uncle because father figures count as well. ” My dad is actually in Georgia right now, my uncle is actually right there..” he says as he point to the man he looks up to. ” He is my father figure.”

Other fathers that attend say the event is about showing their kids a thing or two when it comes to working out. Such as Delaunta Cameron, who came with his son and daughter. “It’s basically showing an example for my kids,” says Cameron, ” and overall a bit fit for life.”

Fit Father Founder, Kimatni Rawlins, says being fit means more than just exercise. “I want dads to be more focused on the nutritional aspects of raising a child,” he says. He adds good nutrition means more home cooking which brings families together. Between exercise and eating right, actually going for a check up counts too he tells WDVM. ” Usually men wait to see doctors, for screenings and then it’s too late,” he remarks.

He finds it most positive when people kick off Father’s day with a healthy workout and resource booths for families on health. “I want dad to see the cues now and lead a life full of energy,” Rawlins concludes.