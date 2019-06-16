Families celebrate Father’s Day with annual workout

Uncategorized

People celebrate this recognition for fathers with gym shoes and some sweat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Families celebrated Father’s Day in Silver Spring with Fit Father’s Day, an event that gives everyone, not just fathers, a workout. It’s a chance for families to come together.

15 year old Henry Hughes-Barry, showed up at the Fit Father’s day event with his uncle because father figures count as well. ” My dad is actually in Georgia right now, my uncle is actually right there..” he says as he point to the man he looks up to. ” He is my father figure.”

Other fathers that attend say the event is about showing their kids a thing or two when it comes to working out. Such as Delaunta Cameron, who came with his son and daughter. “It’s basically showing an example for my kids,” says Cameron, ” and overall a bit fit for life.”

Fit Father Founder, Kimatni Rawlins, says being fit means more than just exercise. “I want dads to be more focused on the nutritional aspects of raising a child,” he says. He adds good nutrition means more home cooking which brings families together. Between exercise and eating right, actually going for a check up counts too he tells WDVM. ” Usually men wait to see doctors, for screenings and then it’s too late,” he remarks.

He finds it most positive when people kick off Father’s day with a healthy workout and resource booths for families on health. “I want dad to see the cues now and lead a life full of energy,” Rawlins concludes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.