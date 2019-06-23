Camp Sinoquipe opens first and only pool since 1948

The pool, which cost $1.75 million, will help Scout leaders evaluate new scouts on how well they can swim, before sending them off to the lake.

LITTLETON, Pa. (WDVM) — Camp Sinoquipe opened its very first pool Saturday afternoon and dedicated it to Lee Stine, who was a major contributor to the pool construction funds.

The pool, which cost $1.75 million, will help Scout leaders evaluate new scouts on how well they can swim, before sending them off to the lake. With an average of 250 campers per week, everyone at Camp Sinoquipe is excited.

“We could have 1,000 to 1,400 campers for the summer. And that can put a strain on the lake front and not having enough area to go out and do everything they want to do,” said Doug Fiery, pool committee chairman. “We can have the pool, and do those sort of things in the pool that we can do in the lake.”