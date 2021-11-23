Woman pleads guilty in deadly crash killing two people

Police also say Vo was traveling at 75 miles per hour just before the crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Rebecca Thuc Hoang Vo, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross negligent manslaughter by vehicle in connection with a crash that killed Pran and Pamela Sharma of Gaithersburg earlier this year.

Court documents say Vo was driving a BMW east on Darnestown Road around 8:30 p.m. on March 27. Vo collided with the vehicle Sharma was driving on Darnestown Road and Blackberry Drive.

Both Pran and Pamela Sharma were taken to a hospital, where they both died of their injuries.

An officer who went to the scene said he could smell alcohol from Vo’s breath and her speech was slurred. Police also say Vo was traveling at 75 miles per hour just before the crash.