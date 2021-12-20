Woman dead after car crashes into bus in Montgomery Co.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 240-773-6620

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles that occurred near the intersection of Fairland Road and Fairridge Drive Sunday night.

Through investigation, it has revealed that the operator of a silver 1987 Toyota Camry station wagon was traveling westbound on Fairland Road when she crossed into the eastbound lane of Fairland Road and collided with a 2013 New Flyer WMATA Passenger Bus. The bus was occupied by the driver only. The operator of the Toyota Camry was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the WMATA Passenger Bus was uninjured.

The decedent was identified as a 63-year-old female. The name of the deceased will be released following proper notification of the family. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.