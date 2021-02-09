White tiger figurine spotted along I-270 finds new home with MCPD

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — If you happened to be traveling on I-270 over the weekend, you might’ve seen a white tiger in the Rockville area.
White and black striped, the tiger displayed a calm gaze and confident expression. A Rockville police officer went to look at the figurine after a 911 call was placed on Saturday morning.
When officers arrived they found the statue – a large, lifelike figurine.
“The white tiger perched along the jersey wall on I-270 sat morning was not real! RCP Officer Weiss says the white tiger was a figurine and did not pose a threat to the community,” said the Rockville City Police Department in a tweet.
The tiger has been adopted and now sits in Montgomery County Police Department’s 1st district station. He has a pink monkey friend, too.
How and why the tiger came to be on the interstate remains a mystery, police say.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
