SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) -- Metro could close over twenty stations according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022.

The cuts could cause major setbacks to the Washington metro area as thousands depend on public transportation to get around. A total of twenty-two metro stations will close in addition to cutting off some bus routes. That’s only if federal funding is not provided. Agency is facing a budget shortfall due to diminished ridership during the Covid-19 pandemic.