If anyone may have seen anything give Takoma Park Police a call at 301-270-1100

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM’s own traffic reporter, Shennekia Grimshaw, shares what happened to her last week while she was out getting gas in Montgomery County. On Tuesday evening, while pumping gas, Shennekia sat in the car waiting for the tank to fill.

She says moments after she got out of the car to return the gas pump, she noticed something wasn’t right. Surveillance video shows a silver Nissan with dark-tinted windows and paper tags pulled up next to her vehicle. She then saw a man wearing a black hoodie and a mask with her bag in his hand.

The theft happened in less than five seconds. Montgomery County Police Chief, Marcus Jones said, “Whether there’s a robbery or theft from vehicles, these are crimes of opportunity. Unfortunately, there are people who pray.”

Chief Jones gives a word of advice to anyone who may encounter a situation as Shennekia did. He says do not fight for anything thieves are trying to take. Those material things can be replaced.

“You’re on one side of the vehicle and they are on another side of the vehicle, and things are happening and you don’t even know it,” Jones stated.

The biggest take-away: always lock your doors when stepping out of the car, even if it’s just for a few seconds.

Police haven’t located any of the suspects or the vehicle caught on surveillance. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to give Takoma Park Police a call at 301-270-1100.