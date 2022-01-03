Virginia State Police respond to over 300 crashes during storm

[FILE] A Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plow works on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway 90, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as snow falls near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers as some states are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the jobs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia State Police responded to more than 300 crashes and helped over 250 disabled or stuck drivers between 12:01 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday as snow, sleet and rain coated the state’s roads.

Police said that as of 10:30 a.m., they were still responding to 137 crashes and 119 disabled or stuck vehicles. There are no reported fatalities at this time, and most crashes only involved vehicle damage.

Police ask drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, stating in a release that “the drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.”

For those who must drive, they provided the following tips in the release: