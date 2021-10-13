Vehicle crashes into building in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Charlestown firefighters and officers responded to a call at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday of a vehicle crashing into a building.

The building was the ConnectA Cell and PC on East Washington and Jefferson Ave. Officials said it did not have people inside during the collision. The woman who drove into the building did not have any serious injuries but was sent to the hospital after being extracted from the building.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

