Two Red Line Metro stations set to reopen after months of repairs

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Metro safety has been a top priority for transportation officials as multiple derailments took place over the past few months.

You may see delays due to work on the rails impacting many commuters, but some can now expect relief as Metro plans to reopen Shady Grove and Rockville stations next year. The stations have been shut down for four months to test out rails, replace a canopy and repave nearby lots.

Metro says they are using the shutdown to perform track repairs that will improve service reliability and install more than 7.3 miles of fiber optic cable to enhance radio communications for operators.

Transportation officials say the work was much needed to meet updated safety standards.

Metro General Manager, Paul J. Wiedefeld said, “Based on the testing schedule we will continue to maintain the rail service plan we are currently operating through the end of the year, which means most, about 75%, of Metrorail riders will have trains arriving every 10 to 12 minutes.”

Without the station closures, these upgrades alone would have required nine months of weekend shutdowns and overnight work.

Free shuttle bus service will remain available until the stations reopen on January 16, 2022.