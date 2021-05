CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Two lanes of I-68 are closed in Cumberland, Maryland, after a crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of exit 43A if possible. The exit connects motorists to Ridgeley, West Virginia.

Officers from the Cumberland Police Department and crews from the Maryland Department of Transportation are on the scene.

There was damage to the roadway caused by an object falling from a trailer. Officials say the two westbound lanes may be closed for a long period of time.