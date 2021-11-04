TransIT awarded Federal Transit Administration’s Connecting Rural Communities Award

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Transit Services of Frederick County was the first agency in Maryland to mandate masks on board, and now they are being recognized nationally by the Federal Transit Administration for their ability to get Americans in rural areas from place to place.

Throughout the pandemic, TransIT made sure to stay in operation so that all of their clients could have access to transportation. Their operation staff also pivoted daily to support other county divisions, such as partnering with the Senior Services Division to distribute food, and the health department to create a mobile vaccine clinic.

“Frederick County is actually the largest landmass county in the state, so there can be challenges if you live in certain parts of the county, especially more rural areas that might not have the necessities that a major city has. So being able to make those connections for people is huge,” said Kendall Tiffany, TransIT’s communications manager.

The Frederick County community also can still ride TransIT for free.