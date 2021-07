BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the area of I-495 westbound at I-270 near exit 35 around 4 am to reports of an asphalt spill.

All lanes remain blocked off and traffic is being redirected. Officials say the cleanup is ongoing and may take several hours to complete.

Officials report the ramp to northbound I-270 north has been reopened, and exit 35 remains open.