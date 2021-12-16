Taxi industry catches break as vehicle-renewal mandate is changed to 10 years in Montgomery Co.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The taxi industry is getting a break. The Montgomery County Council extended the number of time taxis can be on the roadways.

Dozens of taxi services would have been left out of business because of a law that requires taxi vehicles to be renewed after eight years. However, the council voted to extend the mandate by two years, making it a total of 10 years being the maximum time a vehicle can be on the roads.

Many in the taxi industry say they took a hit during the pandemic and because of the many options people have for transportation. One company explained why they couldn’t afford to buy newer models in time.

Regency Cab, Inc. Owner, David Mohebbi said, “Over the last 12 months, we’ve had a real hard time finding replacement vehicles for our fleets because of the shortage of vehicles.”

County officials say they would like to see newer, greener taxis in the near future.