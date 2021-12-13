Specific bus lanes added to selected roads in Montgomery Co.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County continues to make improvements when it comes to public transportation as some drivers will notice a difference on the roadways.

Red-painted lanes are dedicated to buses only along Crystal Rock Drive, Aircraft Drive, and Century Boulevard. The new lanes allow buses to easily access the Germantown Transit Center, which in turn will help support fast, reliable transit.

Officials believe buses are an essential part of a sustainable, equitable transportation system and a viable option for travelers.

“The cars are moving, the buses are moving, it’s speeding up transit, and that’s what we need to do if we’re going to get more people to use transit,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

There will be more dedicated bus lanes added on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton.