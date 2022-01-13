Shady Grove and Rockville stations reopening on Sunday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Shady Grove and Rockville stations are set to reopen on Sunday, Jan. 16.

After a four-month closure due to an improvement project, customers will be returning to an upgraded Rockville and Shady Grove Station. New features include new digital passenger information screens, escalator repairments, upgraded faregates to make accessing transit easier and more.

Metro said that customers should still expect to see some construction activity while the stations remain open.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back to Rockville and Shady Grove stations this week. While station closures cause inconvenience at the time, the work is a sign of our commitment to infrastructure and maintenance improvements to ensure safety and reliability for our customers,” said Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Metro’s capital improvement program continues to advance projects that ensure a state of good repair for regional transit infrastructure.”

Metro says residents should pay attention to these dates: