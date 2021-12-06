Roads in Martinsburg to close for Christmas Parade

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A few roads in Martinsburg will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 7. According to a release, roads that are along the parade route will be closed off to traffic beginning at 5:45 p.m., which could cause some traffic issues heading home from work on Tuesday.

The release further states that at the end of the parade the roads will be reopened to traffic. Organizers believe the parade will end around 7 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Berkeley County Judicial Center on W. South Street, then will head north onto S. Maple Ave to the intersection of W. Martin Street, then heading east onto W. Martin Street and continuing down N. Queen Street. The parade will then proceed south onto N. Queen street and disperse at the intersection of S. Queen and South Street.

Parking on Queen Street from Race Street to Stephen Street will also be closed.