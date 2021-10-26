Rise in drunk driving court cases in Montgomery Co.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Some of Montgomery County’s high-profile cases have seen a delay amidst the pandemic.

Moreover, there is now a backlog, but in specific areas within the court system. Montgomery County States Attorney, John McCarthy, briefed the council with updates on the rise of drunk driving cases. DWI offenses went up over the past two years, which caused a backlog in the system.

The courts worked to prioritize cases depending on the severity; for example, murder or child abuse cases.

County officials praised McCarthy for continuing to operate effectively during the pandemic. McCarthy mentioned the cause of the overload could be related to staffing shortages as well. “We’ve tried a series of murders in the last couple of weeks. Serious child abuse cases. We’re working out ways to get at them,” McCarthy stated.



Our neighboring jurisdiction, Washington, DC, is seeing a backlog of over 10,000 criminal cases.