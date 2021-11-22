Reduced Metro service extended through Dec. 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced they will be offering reduced rail service through the end of the year.

“Metro will continue to operate at reduced service levels through at least December 31 and will advise the public of any additional service improvements should more trains become available,” WMATA said in a press release.

The delays come after Metro pulled all 7000-series rail cars out of service for inspection — nearly 60% of its fleet — after a derailment issue near the Arlington Cemetery Station in October.

WMATA says it is still unknown when exactly the 7000-series rail cars will return, as they are still working to inspect all 748 cars in the series.

Metro says they have seen improvements since “increasing service on multiple lines” over the past few weeks.

“Last week, 93% of trains arrived within 5 minutes of their schedule. That’s a 10-percentage-point improvement from the first week the 7ks were out of service, when 83% of trains arrived within that same time frame,” WMATA said in a tweet.