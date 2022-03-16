Still no word on cause of the crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A police officer was in the right place at the right time last Friday. Montgomery County Police Sergeant B. Drew was heading home from his evening shift when he and Officer Rodgers saw the crash near Montgomery Village Avenue. The engine compartment was on fire, causing a brush fire as well.

Sgt. Drew broke out the window with his flashlight and pulled the unconscious driver out of the car to safety while Ofc. Rodgers began to combat the fire with his extinguisher.

Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the flames. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.