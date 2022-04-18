The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The future of transportation is back on schedule for commuters in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, Maryland.

The project for the light-rail train was put on pause because they ran out of money, but last week, purple line transit partners announced they now have the means to resume construction. Residents and business owners can expect to see work later this spring and summer as construction begins again on stations, overpasses, tunnels, and tracks.

Purple Line Chair, Jane Garvey said, “Our rock-solid partnership with MDOT MTA is the reason we’re able to make this announcement, which brings the purple line an important step closer to serving the people of Maryland.”

The 16.2-mile transit line, which has been under construction since 2017, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026.