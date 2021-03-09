Public hearing on WMATA’s proposed budget cuts

Closures could become effective as early as 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Metro could close over twenty stations according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022.

The cuts could cause major setbacks to the Washington metro area as thousands depend on public transportation to get around. A total of twenty-two metro stations will close in addition to cutting off some bus routes. That’s only if federal funding is not provided. Agency is facing a budget shortfall due to diminished ridership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some Metrobus routes would be eliminated all over the region and others would be modified.

Metrorail ridership has dropped from 626,000 average daily riders in 2019 to less than 200,000 riders in 2020.