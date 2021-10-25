Potential plans from Metro may reintroduce old cars to address current delays

FILE – In this March 12, 2015 file photo, passengers wait on the platform before boarding a train at the U Street Metro Station in Washington, part of the public mass transit network for Washington. Washington’s regional Metro system abruptly pulled more than half its fleet of trains from service early Monday morning over a lingering problem with the wheels and axles that caused a dramatic derailing last week. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After pulling all of their 7000 series of cars after a wheel assembly issue caused a derailment, Metrorail still is not sure when service will return to normal, but they have outlined plans to add train sets in the coming weeks.

This plan involves returning older cars to service after inspections are completed, including a 6000 series that had been pulled after several separations last year.

Paul Wiedefeld, general manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, said in a conference on Monday that they had completed about 3,000 inspections since the derailment and identified 18 additional axels out of alignment.

Weidefeld also said that they will be working to submit a formal mitigation plan after the results of tests and inspections are fully submitted.

A single-car derailment earlier this month prompted pulling the 7000 series, disrupting Metrorail services and resulting in 30 or 40-minute gaps between trains in some places.