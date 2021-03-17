Police make efforts to stop speeding along highways: I-495 & I-270

The operation will continue once-a-month from now to August

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — More efforts to crack down on speeding along the Capital Beltway I-495 and Interstate-270 started this week.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together on a traffic detail targeting speeding and overall reckless driving through Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The detail will include 35 law enforcement patrol officers from Maryland State Police, Montgomery County Police, Prince George’s County Police, and Virginia State Police. The overall goal is to reduce fatalities on the roadways.

According to Automated Crash Reporting System data provided by the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office, more than 17, 100 crashes were reported in Prince George’s County and more than 9,700 crashes were reported in Montgomery County in 2020.

The operation will continue once-a-month from now to August.