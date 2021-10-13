Pike and Rose hit-and-run driver turns herself in

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The driver responsible for a hit-and-run earlier this month in has turned herself in.

21-year-old Natalie Nicole Quiroz of Brunswick, Maryland was the driver of the black Nissan that on October 7th struck multiple people. It happened in a parking lot in the 900 block of Rose Ave. in Rockville when Quiroz allegedly sped out of a parking lot, hit pedestrians and drove through the gate while leaving the scene. One victim had even fallen underneath the car.

Quiroz has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving, failure to use due care to avoid pedestrian collision, failure to stop at a scene involving bodily injury, failure to remain on scene and other traffic-related charges.