The drivers have not been identified

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were killed in a crash last night in Prince George’s County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on 5700 Allentown Road in Camp Springs.

Police say two cars collided head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

The drivers have not been identified.