PGPD investigates fatal crash in Upper Marlboro

Traffic

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A fatal crash blocked a roadway for hours in Prince Georges’s County early Monday this morning.

The crash happened on South Osborne and Farm Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Police say both drivers who were the sole occupants in their vehicle were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the striking vehicle, an adult male was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other driver has non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories