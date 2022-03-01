MARYLAND (WDVM) — Drivers are fed up as problems continue with Maryland’s EZ Pass system.

Over 30,000 drivers signed an online petition asking Gov. Larry Hogan to launch an investigation into the billing system.

The petition on change.org states, “Marylanders have been dealing with the Maryland Department of Transportation issues with EZ Pass tolls for several months now.” Some customers are complaining about receiving bills from 2020 arriving over a year later, late fees of $25 being billed without having received any notices, and even notices sent with threats of withholding vehicle registrations and tax refunds.

MDTA’s Acting Executive Director, Will Pines said, “The new customer assistance plan will provide people with more time and less worry as they emerge from another financial impact of the pandemic.”