MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A person is dead and two others were sent to the hospital after a car crash Friday.

Officers in Montgomery County responded to Route 27 between Davis Mills and Sweepstakes before 5 p.m.

What lead to the crash is still under investigation.

The two survivors were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the person who died has not been revealed.

WDVM will update this story when information becomes available.