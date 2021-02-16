New law could change name of popular road “Indian Head Highway”

MD-210 is known to be one of the most dangerous roads in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As ideas to change the names of schools and major roads have sparked across the country, Maryland lawmakers are pushing to change the name of a major highway.

Maryland State senators Arthur Ellis and Obie Patterson have filed a bill that would change Maryland Route 210, known as Indian Head Highway, to “President Barack Obama Highway.” The road stretches through Southern Maryland in both Charles and Prince George’s Counties. Indian Head Highway has a high traffic volume with numerous deadly crashes a year and is known to be a dangerous road.

If the law is passed, it would require the state highway administration to change the name. The change of signage would cost a little over 10,000 dollars.

Over a thousand people have signed a petition to rename the highway on change.org.