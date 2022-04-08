(WDVM) — If you live in the DMV area, you’re no stranger to traffic. But there’s another issue on the roads and that’s distracted driving. Now, law enforcement agencies across the DMV are ramping up their efforts to crack down on distracted and reckless drivers.

Drivers should be on high alert this weekend and keep distractions out of the driver’s seat. Patrols will be picking up in Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia on some of the busiest roadways to combat the issue. Maryland and Virginia drivers can expect more state troopers on I-95 this weekend as part of the I-95 Drive to Save Lives initiative, a safe driving program stretching 15 states from Maine to Florida.

Maryland State Police Spokesperson Elena Russo explains that this year’s I-95 Drive to Save Lives initiative coincides with April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“We want our motorists to be aware of all the dangers that exist on our highways particularly on I-95 from distracted driving, aggressive driving, speeding unsafe lane changes, and impaired driving,” Russo explained. “People’s driving behaviors need to change.”

Drivers in the Mountain State should also be on the lookout for more troopers on the roads trying to enforce the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” program that was put into place by Governor Jim Justice.

1st Lt. Michael Cole, a West Virginia State Trooper based in the Jefferson County barrack, believes many drivers aren’t taking the risks of distracted or reckless driving seriously.

“The average text might take 5 seconds to read at 55 miles an hour. During that time you’re traveling the length of a football field,” 1st Lt. Cole explained. “It is definitely a risk to be on your phone and taking your eyes off the road.”

1st Lt. Cole also explained that if you are pulled over for distracted driving in the Mountain State, the fine is $100 for the first offense. After that, the fine increases for each offense, and points could be put on your driver’s license.

Russo and Cole confirmed that troopers from their respective states will be patrolling the roads in both marked and unmarked vehicles. They stressed the importance of the national Move Over Law, which mandates drivers to slow down and give one lane of space to emergency vehicles, including highway safety vehicles, or to slow down if they are unable to safely merge.

Some drivers say they’ve noticed more distracted and reckless drivers on the roads but not much is being done to stop them. June Gigeous said she’s seen more people speeding, especially in unsafe conditions like when it’s raining, and people on their phones at stoplights.

“They’re not paying attention like they used to when they’re driving. I see a lot of mistakes, especially with the younger drivers,” Gigeous said.

Andre Dantzler drives all across the DMV for work and has noticed more drivers on their phones at the wheel. He said he’s encountered more reckless drivers making the roads unsafe for him and other drivers.

“I think a lot of people gotta go back to school. A lot of people can’t merge, they don’t use their signals, they slam on their breaks,” Dantzler said. “I’m not sure of how many people get do get arrested, or not even arrested, tickets for these things, because the way that people are driving, it seems like it’s not happening.”

The I-95 Drive to Save Lives initiative in Virginia and Maryland ends on Saturday, April 9th, and the safe driving “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative in West Virginia ends on Monday, April 11th.