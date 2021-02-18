Montgomery County vehicle collision on I-495 ramp

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials responded to a collision on I-495 ramp to southbound 355, that involved vehicle entrapment.

Officials say some lanes are blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

