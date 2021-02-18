Montgomery County vehicle collision on I-495 ramp

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) -- As ideas to change the names of schools and major roads have sparked across the country, Maryland lawmakers are pushing to change the name of a major highway.

Maryland State senators Arthur Ellis and Obie Patterson have filed a bill that would change Maryland Route 210, known as Indian Head Highway, to "President Barack Obama Highway." The road stretches through Southern Maryland in both Charles and Prince George's Counties. Indian Head Highway has a high traffic volume with numerous deadly crashes a year and is known to be a dangerous road.