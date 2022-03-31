WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Last year, seven pedestrians died on the roadways in Montgomery County. Since then, officials have been working on a new plan to improve safety.

This is the first time the county has come up with the Pedestrian Master Plan, which aims to fit the needs of both drivers and those crossing the streets. Studies found that over 50% of severe and fatal pedestrian crashes happen on major roads, such as Veirs Mill Road, Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard.

The plan includes improvements to the busiest roadways in the county and suggests different road designs, better traffic signals, and brighter lights for commuters at night. The changes are expected to reduce the severity and likelihood of future collisions.

Eli Glazier of the Montgomery County Planning Department said, “We’re taking a really detailed look at how people on foot and using mobility devices are getting around in Montgomery County, and really understanding ways we can really make recommendations to make that experience safer, more comfortable, and more direct.”

It will take about a year for the plan to get through a drafting period before presenting the final to the board for approval.