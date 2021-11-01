Montgomery Co. offers alternative options for Metro commuters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A recent derailment has been causing Metro riders problems during their daily commute. Montgomery County is making efforts to help all of those affected.

Transportation officials say metro service delays will last at least through Nov. 15 as it continues to investigate the recent derailment on the blue line. As a safety measure, Metro has taken its 7000-series railcars out of service causing riders to wait 30 to 40 minutes for each train.

The county wants transit users to know there are alternative options such as capital bikeshare, which offers the first 30 minutes of each trip free. Using e-scooters can be another option for commuters. The county has contracts with Bird, Lime, and Spin. Travelers also have the option to take the Ride On, Extra, Flex and Flash buses – some rides are free.