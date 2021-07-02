Minor injuries after 4 tractor-trailer pileup on I-81 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Some minor injuries reported after four tractor-trailers piled up on I-81 North in Berkeley County, forcing I-81 to shut down temporarily early Friday Morning.

Deputies from Berkeley County Sheriff Office said they responded to a call around 1:42 am where four tractor-trailers rear-ended each other, some minor injuries including a team driver in a sleeper who had to be transported to Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg.

There was also a report of an accident on mile-marker five on I-81 North, which is close to Inwood exit.

“One of the truck drivers was heading northbound, he said he saw an 18-wheeler in front of him and he is not sure if it’s moving or not, and he ran into the back of it.” Deputy Ezell talked to WDVM’s Ross Simpson, who was stuck in the traffic on his way to anchor the morning show.

None of the injuries are lift-threatening.