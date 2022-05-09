WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington’s metro is finally bouncing back after COVID. According to the WMATA, ridership has exceeded projections by 28 million passenger trips.

The Metrobus is leading this charge, accounting for 60 percent of Metro ridership.

The rebound began in March as companies scaled back on COVID restrictions. Average weekday rail ridership peaked at 230,000, and average bus ridership peaked at 280,000.

This rise continued through April, reaching as high as 300,000 average riders on Metrobus.

Transit officials say that Metrobus has reached 61 percent of their pre-pandemic ridership levels.