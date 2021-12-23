Metro is pausing the 7000-series railcar return to service

(WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is pausing the return of additional 7000-series railcars to passenger service, Metro announced on Thursday, December 23.

General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said the pause is due to a WMATA ordering a new regime of daily inspections for the 7000-series. The Chief Safety Officer and Chief Operating Officer report that there are no new issues of concern, but the pause is out of an abundance of caution.

The 7000-series railcars will now be moved to a nightly inspection.

“While I recognize the pause is unexpected, we are going to continuously evaluate data we are collecting to ensure that we are enhancing safety,” Wiedefeld said. “I feel that requiring a daily inspection is the safest course until we know more and our experts have an opportunity to review the data we are collecting with the few trainsets now in operation.”

Metro notified the National Transportation Safety Board and Washington Metrorail Safety Commission of the updates to the restoration plan. WMSC issued a statement and said, “The WMSC appreciates Metrorail’s approach to further increasing inspection frequencies. As always, we remain in close and frequent contact with Metrorail.”