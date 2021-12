WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Metro shared that they are experiencing a shortage of drivers that may affect riders’ commutes.

Metro is warning that bus routes are experiencing delays and wait times due to drivers being quarantined and many unfiled bus driver positions.

Starting Dec 26th, more changes will come to nearly 50 routes across the DMV.

For the most accurate wait times, Metro advises riders to use the BusETA app.

These changes will be in effect through February 28th.