MDOT partners with Geico to keep roadways safe

The new brand can be spotted in Baltimore, National Capital, eastern and Western regions

HANOVER, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re driving in Maryland, you may spot new emergency assistance vehicles on highways.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration partnered with Geico to clear and safe roadways for commuters. The newly-branded vehicles will display MDOT and Geico’s logo, along with reflective safety striping, flashing lights, and arrow boards. The bright yellow emergency vehicles are in place to keep roadways safe during inclement weather, crashes, and broken-down cars.

The idea is to keep Maryland leading in traffic incident management by clearing incidents out quickly. Director of the MDOT Office of Transportation & Mobility Operations, Jason Dicembre, said, “We are happy to have this crucial partnership with Geico that will help our roadway fleet and keep traffic moving freely and help keep Maryland a national leader in traffic incident management and motors assistance.

“Geico Vice president Don Robinson stated, “We’re especially pleased that this fleet of 32 vehicles will respond to over 60,000 incidents annually.”

Traffic data shows if a crash blocks a lane for 36 minutes, studies suggest it is likely for a secondary crash to occur.