MCPD reminds drivers to slow down and move over

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A yearly tradition done by the Montgomery County Police Department involves officers conducting traffic enforcement for drivers to slow down and move over. Ever since they lost one of their own officers, Noah Leotta, who died six years ago after he was hit by a drunk driver while on a traffic stop.

Dozens of residents have reported complaints about excessive speed along River Road in Bethesda. MCPD’s second district decided to conduct a traffic detail in the area following the complaints. The speed limit is 35 MPH but many speeds are actually clocking in at 60 to 70 MPH.

“This road has had fatal accidents, the state of Maryland has worked with us to do some design improvements,” said Lt. Sheila Sugrue with the Montgomery County Police Department.

“When there is an emergency vehicle on the right-hand lane and you pass it, you have to move it over an additional lane a full lane open in between you and another stopped emergency vehicle does that make sense (yes it does),” said Cpl. Sean Redican as he’s explains to another driver.

“We’ve had multiple officers struck even as recently as the last couple of weeks in which a state trooper was very seriously injured,” said Sugrue.

If drivers in Maryland get pulled over for failing to move over there is a hefty fine of $110 and possibly one point.

“I’ve thankfully had never been hit but I’ve stopped a lot of cars and had a lot of cars pass me way too close way too fast,” said Redican.