MCPD officer killed in crash on I-70

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A lieutenant from the Montgomery County Police Department was killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning.

He was identified as Lieutenant Daniel John Friz who worked with the department since 20-03. Maryland state troopers say Friz was on route I-70 in Lisbon when his vehicle collided with a freight liner near Route 94. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Friz was serving as deputy director of the training and education division at the public safety training academy. He also worked for the Gaithersburg City Police department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Lieutenant Daniel Friz was 50 years old.