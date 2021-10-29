Maryland sees over 5% increase in fatal crashes

Maryland officials are looking forward to reaching zero roadway fatalities

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland authorities are taking a data-driven approach to stop motorcycle and pedestrian crashes on our roadways.

In 2020, the state saw a 5.1% increase in motorcycle and pedestrian-involved fatal crashes compared to the same time in 2019. The uptick of serious crashes are likely related to speed.

Officials say watch out for those bikes, motorcycles, and people crossing the street. Unlike car and truck drivers, motorcyclists are not surrounded by reinforced steel, and this is why it makes them some of the most vulnerable road users.

Motorcyclists are injured in nearly 75% of crashes. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesman, John Townsend said, “Those kinds of collisions have been catastrophic for pedestrians. It has been disastrous for pedestrians being struck by those.”

