Maryland officer saves student from getting hit by car

The officer will be awarded a Governor's citation for her efforts

NORTH EAST, Md. (WDVM) — A police officer is being hailed as a hero after getting hit by a car while saving a North East student after a motorist failed to stop in time at a crosswalk.

A middle school student was trying to cross a street, but a driver here did not stop. Corporal Annette Goodyear, who was directing traffic near a crosswalk on Friday, had to think on her feet. She grabbed the child and fell to the ground.

The officer was hit by the oncoming car, but the North East Police Department officials say she was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital and is expected to be okay. The student, on the other hand, was not injured.

Cecil County Executive, Danielle Hornberger, shared the video on her Facebook page. Hornberger said she has spoken with the town’s mayor and they are working on commendations for Goodyear.

“Amazingly enough, and just speaking to her character and sense of community we have here, she actually went back to the school and checked on the little girl,” Hornberger said.

The driver of the car was cited for several traffic violations.

Governor Hogan said in a tweet, “I will be awarding a citation to Annette Goodyear for her heroism in putting herself at risk to save a young student from being hit by an oncoming car.”