Man dies in rollover crash in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Gaithersburg Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Midcounty Highway and Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Police said that just before 8 p.m., the driver of a black Camry was traveling southbound approaching Saybrooke Oaks when they collided with a honda attempting to make a left turn. The two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Midcounty Highway.

The honda began to roll and struck a large metal traffic light support pole before coming to rest on its side. The driver of the Honda, a 49-year-old man, died at the hospital from his injuries.

The name of the deceased will be released following proper notification of the family.