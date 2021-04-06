Man charged for donuts on I-495; stopped traffic

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Prince Georges County man has been charged with reckless driving after doing donuts on the Capital Beltway over the weekend.

A video taken by a driver shows traffic at a total stop on I-495 near Route 212 on Saturday evening. Two high-performance cars were seen spinning in circles while a crowd watches. The incident backed up traffic on the outer loop for miles along the beltway.

Maryland State Police charged Jonathan C. Iraheta, 20, with six traffic citations and fined him over $1,800. Meanwhile, local law enforcement officials have a special operation to stop speeding along highways.